Pre-Orders Being Taken For Trey Lance NDSU Bison Bobblehead

FARGO, N.D. — Fans of former NDSU Bison quarterback Trey Lance can add a new memento to their collection.

Forever Collectibles is offering this Trey Lance North Dakota State Bison Gates Series Bobblehead.

They say “every star who plays on Sunday got his start as a stud on Saturdays”.

The 8″ tall bobblehead portrays Lance in action with Fargodome as his background.

They are each handcrafted and hand painted.

Pre-orders are being taken now for the $50 bobblehead.

It’s expected to ship no later than mid-September.

Find a link here.

This fall will be Lance’s first season in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers.