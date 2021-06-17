Fargo Air Museum unveils flight simulator lab

The flight simulation has over 30 virtual aircrafts to choose.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you’ve ever wanted to experience what it is like to be an airplane pilot, well, you’re in luck.

In a ribbon cutting ceremony, Fargo Air Museum unveils a new flight simulator lab.

It gives people a virtual reality experience of what it’s like to fly an aircraft.

You can choose from more than 30 airplanes to fly and even select from a variety of destinations to land and depart.

The flight simulation will also provide accurate and real time weather and air traffic conditions.

“We’re all about trying to spur the passion of aviation in our youth and open up possibilities for career opportunities or just hobbies and fun things to pursue, that’s primarily the reason but also just to add more interaction here at the museum,” Fargo Air Museum Executive Director,Ryan Thayer said.

Flying sessions go for 30 minute increments and cost $10 per session.