Healthcare clinic helps curb medical costs with affordable visits

The Convenient Care Clinic charges patients a $40 flat rate per appointment for people who may be under insured, uninsured or those who might not qualify for medical assistance.

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A health clinic in West Fargo is aiming to reach more people in the community by offering affordable healthcare.

After becoming a family nurse practitioner 16 years ago and seeing the high cost of medical bills, Susan Nordquist wanted to help people faced with medical hardships.

“What our goal is, is to make a difference in the lives of people. People who are families that are paying $1,000 a month for insurance, they don’t want to be running to the doctor because they have a $5,000 deductible,” Convenient Care Clinic Family Nurse Practitioner Susan Nordquist said.

To ensure people are getting the proper care they need without having to shell away all of their savings, Nordquist opened up her own clinic across from The Lights on Sheyenne Street earlier this month.

“We don’t take any appointments. It’s all walk-in and we can see everything that they would see in another clinic,” said Nordquist.

The Convenient Care Clinic charges patients a $40 flat rate per appointment for people who may be under insured, uninsured or those who might not qualify for medical assistance.

“The pandemic really set into motion people with no insurance, people who were laid off and can’t afford healthcare, those that are working poor, those that are under insured. So, the $40 is about equal to what many people pay just for their copay,” Nordquist said.

Nordqusit says her although her experience has been strictly walk in and urgent care, she can perform just about anything,

“There’s really not a whole lot that I can’t do. Ear infections, we have an AED, we have oxygen, we have medication for treatment, we have staple removers, staplers, that type of typing so we can really offer everything other than x-rays and blood draws,” said Nordquist.

The Convenient Care Clinic operates seven days a week and sees patients age six months and older.

For more information, click here.