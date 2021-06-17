LIVE: WE Fest Promises More Fan-Friendly Festival In 2021

Festival Returns To Detroit Lakes After Taking 2020 Off

WE Fest is back this year after taking a year off in 2021, and the festival’s new owner is promising some crowd-pleasing new additions at Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes this year.

Matt Mithun has owned the ranch for years, but this is his first year as the owner and Festival Director of the actual event.

He says changes this year are geared toward making WE Fest more fan-friendly.

That includes expanding the general admission seating area 200 feet closer to the stage, expanded food and merch vendors and early entry on Friday and Saturday.

Mithun says there are even more changes in the coming years to make the show better for fans.

He adds, “I can look very very long term at this site. So we’re making some big improvements over the next couple of years because we can. We know we’re gonna be there for a long time.”

WE Fest runs August 5th through the 7th this year. Headliners are Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley, and Blake Shelton.

