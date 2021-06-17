N.D. Shrine Bowl Returns Giving Local Players One Last Game for Good Cause

11-man and 9-man teams from east and west play Saturday

MAYVILLE, N.D. — One of the marquee events in North Dakota taken away in 2020 because of the pandemic was the Shrine Bowl. Now, its back as graduated high school football players take the field one last time for a good cause.

The best players from the east take on the best players from the west in both 9-man and 11-man on Saturday to raise money for the 22 Shriner’s hospitals across North America..

The four teams have been practicing all week at Mayville State leading up to the game at Sheyenne. The rosters are absolutely loaded.

The 11-man east team alone has four future division one players all setting up for a good match-up.

“It’s like a fantasy draft where you get to pick from the best and you try to get a group of guys out there who can come together,” head coach Scott Olson of the 11-man east team said. “When we have two leaders at quarterback with Cooper (Mattern) and Simon (Romfo), it makes it a fun week.”

“You see them in highlight reels across the state and you seem them every week playing football,” Mattern said. “You never really know what they bring to the table until you actually get to play with them so I’m fortunate to play this week and have the game on Saturday.”

“It’s really exciting. It’s everyone’s last high school game, ” Romfo said. “High school event that you’re in. Everyone will want to go out with a bang.”

Kick-off for the 11-man game is at 4 P.M. with the 9-man game to follow — at 7.