Two High Risk Sex Offenders Have New Addresses In Fargo

Cory Harmon

1/1 Patrick Moore

FARGO, N.D. — Police in Fargo are notifying the community about two registered high risk sex offenders living in the area.

Cory Harmon, 41, is at 734 College Street North in Fargo.

Harmon was convicted of Luring Minor by Computer and Possession of Prohibited Materials (child pornography) in November 2011, in Richland County District Court.

He is a lifetime registrant.

Patrick Moore, 39, is now living at 727 14 Street North in Fargo.

Moore was convicted on April 13, 2016, of Gross Sexual Imposition-2 counts in Burleigh County District Court.

He was also convicted on April 13, 2016 of Gross Sexual Imposition under 15 yrs in McLean County District Court.

He is a lifetime registrant.