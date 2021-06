DGF Walks It Off In Extras Against Casselton

Post 397 was down by a run before rallying back for a pair in the bottom of the 7th against Post 15

DILLWORTH, MINN (KVRR) – DGF’s legion varsity team defeated Post 15 of Casselton, 7-6, on Friday evening in the first of a double header. Post 397 was down, 6-5, with one last chance to rally back in the 7th. They scored a pair of runs, capped off by an Owen Hoover walk-off base hit.

It was their 3rd straight win, improving them to (5-4) on the season.