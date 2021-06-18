Partners selected for FM Diversion project

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – The FM Diversion is moving forward with the selection of three major contractors that will design and build the 30-mile long diversion channel.

The $935 million bid from the Red River Alliance was slightly above the Diversion Authority’s estimate. Members of the alliance include a company based in Spain. The alliance will work with the Army Corps of engineers in the Corps’ first public-private partnership.

Work began this spring on one of three control structures along I-29 south of Fargo.

Planners hope to see the entire diversion completed in six years. The state has committed $870 million toward the project.