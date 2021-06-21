Drought leads to skyrocketing wildfires in North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. – In drought-stricken North Dakota, wildfires have burned about 156 square miles of land across the state so far this year, more than seven times the amount from all of last year.

The North Dakota Department of Emergency Services and North Dakota Forest Service say that nearly 1,400 fires have been confirmed in 2021. There were a total of 921 fires recorded last year that burned fewer than 20 square miles.

State Forester Tom Claeys says North Dakota has experienced some of the driest winter and spring months in 127 years of recordkeeping.

Limited moisture along with warm temperatures have increased the intensity and size of wildfires this year.