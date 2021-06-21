Ponsford man found guilty of assault using cinderblock

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – A federal jury has convicted a Ponsford, Minn. man for a violent assault on the White Earth Indian Reservation last June.

Twenty-two-year-old Wesley Warren was found guilty on two of four counts including assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. He faces up to 10 years in prison on each count.

Court records reveal Warren and another man got into an argument with the victim before knocking the person out. Warren then dropped a 42 pound cinderblock on the head causing brain trauma.

The victim survived and was later transferred to a long-term care facility.

A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.