UND Football was “Right Fit” for Moorhead’s Teiken

Spuds defensive end is committed to the Fighting Hawks as part of the 2022 class

MOORHEAD, Minn — Grand Forks might as well change its name to north Moorhead because a fifth Spuds player is set to play for North Dakota football. Defensive end Jack Teiken commits to the fighting hawks as part of their 2022 class.

Teiken had 10 offers including NDSU, USD and Wyoming, Army and Air Force from the FBS.

While there was some influence from his high school teammates who are heading there this fall, the decision was made on his own.

Teiken said having a defense-minded head coach in Bubba Schweigert really gelled with his style of play.

“He (Schweigert) definitely knows the game and I love their scheme,” Teiken said. “They just have a bunch of guys who fly around and get their heads to the ball. Something I’m really passionate about. I like the way their defensive ends play in that 3-4. They’re a hybrid between regular defensive end and outside backer a little bit. Whether its 3-point or 2-point that really fits in with me and I’m excited to play that way.”

Those four Teiken joins when arriving to UND are All-American running back Otis Weah, Gatorade player of the year in Minnesota quarterback Trey Feeney and receivers Brady and Blake Walthall.