West Fargo teacher Riley Dolezal takes 3rd in javelin at Olympic Trials

Courtesy: USATF

EUGENE, Ore. (KVRR) – North Dakota State may soon have another alumnus heading to Tokyo.

Stanley, North Dakota native and Cheney Middle School Physical Education teacher Riley Dolezal placed third at the U.S. Olympic Trials in the javelin with a throw of 252 feet 10 inches. His performance missed the Olympic standard of 278 feet 10 inches. He will have to see if he qualifies for Tokyo based on his world ranking at the end of the month.

Dolezal has experience on the big stage. He won the 2017 American title in the javelin and competed in the event at the World Outdoor Track & Field Championships in 2013, 2015 and 2019 placing as high as 19th.

Bison thrower Benji Phillips did not make the final in the javelin taking 17th place overall with a throw of 216 feet 2 inches.