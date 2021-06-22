“High Risk” sex offender taken into custody in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Acting on a tip, Fargo police arrested a “high risk” sex offender who was being sought by authorities for skipping his probation requirements in Valley City. Leslie Allery, 42, had cut off his ankle monitor and was on the run and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

North Dakota Parole and Probation Services notified Valley City police last week that Allery could not be located.

Employees at a downtown Fargo business identified Allery Monday night from photos that were distributed throughout the area. Police were called and took Allery into custody. He’s being held in the Cass County Jail.

Allery was convicted of solicitation of a minor and promoting obscenity to a minor in Burleigh County two years ago and is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.