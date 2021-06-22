Moorhead’s Weah Named Preseason All-American for UND Football

Led conference in several different rushing categories

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Defenses make way for Otis Weah because the North Dakota running back is coming for some more hardware. The Moorhead native was named a preseason All-American by Athlon sports.

Weah led the Missouri Valley this spring in rushing yards, yards per carry, rushing touchdowns and yards per game.. All were top ten nationally.

Weah is one of 8 returners on offense for the fall.