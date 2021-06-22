Richman elected Chairman of Tri-College University Board of Directors

FARGO (KVRR) – North Dakota State College of Science President John Richman has been elected to serve at the board chairman of Tri-College University.

The partnership is comprised of Concordia College, Minnesota State University Moorhead, North Dakota State University, Minnesota State Community and Technical College and North Dakota State College of Science.

The partnership has a combined 35,000 full and part-time students who can participate in many Tri-College shared programs.

This past year Tri-College celebrated their 50th Anniversary and the board is comprised of the five campus Presidents and four community board members.

MSUM President Anne Blackhurst was elected vice-chair and Minnesota State Community and Technical College President Carrie Brimhall was elected treasurer.