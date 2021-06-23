Voters Reject $86 Million Bond Referendum For Grand Forks Public Schools

Referendum Would Have Funded New School & Repairs Throughout District

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The votes are in for the $86 million school bond referendum for Grand Forks Public Schools.

According to unofficial results from the district, both measures are defeated.

The ballot that contained two questions. One was to approve the overall bond. An overwhelming majority, more than 69%, voted no on that question.

The second question was to approve a 10-mil increase in property taxes.

About 54% voted yes on that question, but it did not pass. Both questions required a 60% majority to pass.

The tax increase would have been around $3.75 per month for each $100,000 value of a house.

If the measures were approved around $64 million would have been used for a new K through 8th grade campus at the Valley Middle School site.

Fifteen point four million would have gone to make safety, security and accessibility improvements along with infrastructure repairs and special education improvements.

The Grand Forks Public School Board will hold a special meeting to officially canvas the results on June 28th.

