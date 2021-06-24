Fargo Police seek assistance in identifying vehicle in gunshot incident

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in connection to the shots fired incident that occurred Thursday morning.

Police say the vehicle appears to be a silver or gray sedan with darker colored fenders, possibly hood, and rear bumper. It also appears to have a spare tire for the front passenger side tire, or even both front tires.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at Fort Noks Bar around 2:00 a.m. A man was reportedly threatening people with a gun.

As officers arrived, they got a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Roberts St. N. They found a woman running away from the area and learned a man in a vehicle shot a gun out a window then fled. The woman was not hurt.

Anyone with information can call the Investigations Unit at 701-241-1407. You may also text a tip with keyword FARGOPD to 847411.