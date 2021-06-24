Red River Zoo welcomes baby camel

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Red River Zoo is welcoming a new baby camel to the grounds.

The newborn Bactrian Camel is a girl and was born on June 7th.

While the zoo has not yet named the calf, they are asking visitors to vote for their favorite of three names.

Those are; “Sarnai” which means rose, “Khulan” meaning Wild horse and “Sechen” meaning girl raised by a tiger.”

“We’re really excited to have this camel born at the zoo. She was actually 103 lbs when she was first born and believe it or not she was actually one of her smaller babies that Amara’s had here. We have a box up that people can place their votes. We’re going to have that up for several weeks and then we’ll announce the name and see what the name will be,” Red River Zoo Zoo Keeper, Marcy Thompson said.

The camels can be seen daily on exhibit at the zoo from 10 to 6.