Eviction orders against water protectors rescinded

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) – The Minn. Dept. of Transportation and the Dept. of Public Safety have rescinded an eviction order for the Red Lake Treaty Camp, south of Thief River Falls.

Protesters say despite order, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office made arrests and brought attack dogs to evict water protectors and volunteers. They claim the treaty camp is endorsed and supported by Red Lake Nation.

MNDOT spokesman Jake Loesch confirms that Commissioner Anderson Kelliher rescinded the trespass order.

The water protectors say Enbridge Energy continues to violate the reserved rights under the Old Crossing Treaty of 1863.

They claim workers on the Line 3 oil replacement project are ignoring the law and preparing to drill under the Red Lake River without the consent of Red Lake Nation.