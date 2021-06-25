Animal shelters see decrease in pet adoptions

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An increase of abandoned animals has local shelters pleading for help.

“In the FM area right now we’re seeing a huge increase in the number of animals that the shelters and rescues are taking in, unfortunately that leaves us very confined with what space we have available,” Homeward Animal Shelter Operations Director, Heather Clyde said.

Heather Clyde who helps operate the Homeward Animal Shelter says their current number of animals in need of a forever home is up to 168 and they are in need of help.

“We’re really looking for adopters and fosters. We still have more animals we’re greeting pleas everyday for more help for other animals in need and we’re having to say no because we just don’t have the space or the foster homes to keep taking them in,” said Clyde.

Pet parents looking to help the rescue an animal in need, but who may not be ready to fully commit to adoption have the option to foster.

“We are always in need of foster homes. The foster homes it’s a no cost to you arrangement. We pay for everything,including the veterinary care as well as all the supplies,” said Clyde

One family who just recently opted to foster a litter of kittens says the experience is well worth it.

“Fostering kittens is a lot of work but it’s also really rewarding and for us we’ve taken care of kittens before and we just love it. Fostering is a great option for people who maybe want the companionship and the energy of being around pets but they can’t quite commit to taking care of one full time. It’s a great way of taking care of animals,” Foster, Tracy Frank said.

Having their hands full with the increased number of animals at the shelter, Clyde says even if you can’t help through fostering or adopting, any help is appreciated.

“We can also take donations. Obviously we have to provide the vet care for 168 animals. We also have to feed those animals so anything can help. We have wish lists on our website for food donations that we can use and financial donations help us pay off those vet bills that we have,” said Clyde.

You can find more information on the adoptable animals here.