The Fargo Brewing Company & Brew Chews Hosting the 6th Hair of the Dog Expo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo Brewing Company is teaming back up with Brew Chews for the 6th Hair of the Dog Expo.

The event includes local dog businesses, food, and beer. Some of the vendors are 4 Luv of Dog and Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue. People get a chance to learn about dogs that are available for adoption. The animal shelters are asking for people to volunteer or donate.

Brew Chewz Owner Riley Rogers says the event helps bring together the community.

“Come out and have fun. This is all about meeting new people. Meeting new businesses and there are lots of dogs out there that want to play and hang out. It’s just a great way to integrate and meet new people and like-minded people,” Rogers said.

There will not be a fall event due to covid. Below is a list of different businesses that were at the event.

