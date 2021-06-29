Former Bison WR Shepherd Excited for New Opportunity with Hometown Chiefs

Won a roster spot off mini-camp tryout

FARGO, N.D — Even though he was really busy winning a roster spot with the home town Kansas City Chiefs during a tryout at mini-camp former North Dakota State receiver Darrius Shepherd still found time to come back for Carson Wentz’s A01 foundation charity softball game.

Spending the time off hanging out with old teammates, Shepherd had time to reflect on what’s to come.

After playing in 14 games and 192 snaps in two seasons in Green Bay falling short of the super bowl twice, going to a team who has been there in that time and even won one is a dream come true.

“Since I can remember, that’s all I rooted for was the Chiefs growing up. Some of my favorite players were Dante Hall, Eric Berry, amongst other guys. Die hard until 2019 when I was on the Packers. I put them away for two years and know I’m back as a player, it’s incredible. They’ve been on a great run and watching has a fan is awesome to be apart of. Now to actually be a part of it, I’m excited to help contribute to that, keep winning games and get to the super bowl this year.”

The FCS All-American goes from catching balls from one MVP quarterback in Aaron Rodgers to another in Patrick Mahomes. Shepherd looks to take that knowledge and build off it in K.C.

“I’ve been blessed to be around a bunch of super talented quarterbacks and I’m just going in as a sponge and learning as much as I can. Take what I learned from A-Rod and apply it to Pat since they’re very similar. I’m a big football guy so just hearing him talk about the game and his football IQ. All the experience he has. I’m just going to soak it in. Take what I can from Coach Reid and coach Bieniemy, the offensive coordinator. Both of them are so talented. You watch them play so many defenses doing all these different things and always have an answer.”

When training camp starts at the end of July, Shepherd hopes to make an impact on special teams right away.