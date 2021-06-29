North Dakota regulators approve temporary natural gas price hike

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – The North Dakota Public Service Commission on Tuesday formally approved Xcel Energy’s request to temporarily increase natural gas prices.

Beginning in July, the average Xcel Energy customer in North Dakota will pay an additional $15.72 per month. The extra cost will be added to monthly bills until Sept., 2022.

The February cold weather event in Texas affected natural gas prices across the nation. Xcel Energy says the cold snap cost the utility nearly $1 billion.

Montana-Dakota Utilities natural gas customers are already paying another $3.00 to $4.00 per month because of the Texas cold snap.