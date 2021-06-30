Bismarck-based Rainbow Energy Marketing Corp. Buys Coal Creek Station

BISMARCK, N.D. — State leaders are celebrating the sale of Coal Creek Station in McLean County to Rainbow Energy Center.

Nexus Line is buying the transmission system.

Rainbow Energy Center and Nexus Line are both affiliates of Bismarck-based Rainbow Energy Marketing Corp.

Great River Energy announced in May 2020 its plans to retire Coal Creek Station in Underwood, North Dakota in 2022.

It is the state’s largest power plant with a transmission system that extends between central North Dakota and Minnesota.

“We’ve worked really hard to make this happen and it’s a big step forward but it doesn’t happen without our efforts to crack the code,” said North Dakota U.S. Sen. John Hoeven.

“That means the 45Q tax credit and all the things that go into decarbonizing coal so that we lead the way forward with low cost energy and the best environmental stewardship.”

The sale is expected to close later this year, after required approvals are obtained.