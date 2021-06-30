Downtown Fargo Street Fair Returns This Summer: July 15-17

FARGO, N.D. — The Downtown Community Partnership is gearing up for the return of the Downtown Fargo Street Fair.

It was canceled last summer due to the pandemic.

Around 200 artists and crafters along with 30 food vendors and eight alcohol spots will be in the heart of downtown Fargo on July 15 through 17.

It is billed as the largest, free outdoor event in North Dakota and covers eight blocks from Main Avenue to 7th Avenue North on Broadway.

The 45th Street Fair is expected to bring in around 150,000 people over three days.