Fargo City Commission Plans Special Meeting To Consider Liquor Suspension

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo City Commission is planning a special meeting Thursday at noon to vote on suspending a Fargo nightclub’s liquor license.

Police Chief David Zibolski says Africa Restaurant and Nightclub is a threat to public safety.

The Liquor Control board made a motion to the City Commission to suspend its liquor license for 60 days.

Police have been called to the bar on 10 different occasions between April and May.

The incidents included the May 23 homicide of the club’s security guard, a woman discharging a gun in the parking lot and assaults.

“Our resources are really taking an amount of public safety assistance for one location I would say solely based on the fact the manner of which it is being run contrary to safety and the general welfare of the citizens of Fargo,” said Zibolski.

We’ll bring you the results of the special meeting Thursday online and on our newscasts.