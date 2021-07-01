Fargo nightclub’s liquor license suspended, effective immediately

FARGO (KVRR) – The Fargo City Commission has suspended the liquor license of a nightclub with a lengthy list of issues.

Effective immediately, Africa International Restaurant and Nightclub is barred from serving alcohol. The city commission’s vote was unanimous.

The Fargo Liquor Control Board recommended a 60-day suspension. City Auditor Steve Sprague says the suspension will stay in effect pending the outcome of a hearing which is yet to be scheduled.

Sprague says the establishment will be allowed to stay open for business, but alcohol cannot be served.

The nightclub’s parking lot was the scene of a fatal shooting in May. Police Chief Dave Zibolski has said the nightclub is a threat to public safety.

Police were called to the bar on at least 10 occasions between April and May.