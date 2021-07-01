Lindquist to run for U.S. House in Minnesota District 7

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A Moorhead man perhaps best known for performing the National Anthem at major sporting events across the nation is running for Congress.

Mark J. Lindquist says he plans to seek the Democratic nomination to represent Minnesota’s 7th District in the U.S. House.

Lindquist was born in Seoul, Korea. The author and motivational speaker says he spent the first eight months of his life in an orphanage before he was adopted by the Lindquist family.

Lindquist is an Air Force veteran. He says he will officially launch his campaign on Saturday in his hometown of Ortonville, Minn.

He wants to challenge Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach, who unseated longtime Rep. Collin Peterson in 2020.