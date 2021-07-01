Protect runaway pets on Independence Day

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A local animal shelter is reminding people of pet safety when out celebrating this holiday weekend.

People with a local shelter say Independence Day celebrations are the leading cause for family pets to go missing or end up at the local pound.

One way to ensure your furry friends are safe is to have a pet ID tag with a call back number for a safe return.

“Please keep your pets safe this Fourth of July by keeping them at home if you can. Fireworks are scary so turn on a radio or TV something to drown out the sound,” Homeward Animal Shelter’s Operations Director Heather Clyde said.

Clyde says if you happen to come across a stray pet this Fourth of July, you should contact local law enforcement.