Sanford Health Closes Gordmans Vaccination Center

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sanford Health is closing its vaccination site in the former Gordmans building due to a decrease in appointments.

They are already offering vaccines at their primary care and walk-in clinics. Sanford has administered 48, 910 vaccines since the opening of the center. In total, there have been more than 170,000 patients vaccinated across the Sanford footprint.

The Senior Director of Nursing Melodi Krank says the primary vaccines have been Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson.

“It’s the ability to get your vaccine where it’s close to home. We’re seeing people aren’t coming here as often anymore because of that ability to get close to where they live,” Krank said.

She says they planned on vaccinating about 60 people before the facility closed for good at the end of the day.