Fryn’ Pan arson suspect arrested

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo Police have tracked down the man suspected of starting a dumpster fire at the Fryn’ Pan restaurant.

Police have been looking for 29-year-old Nathan Ouren. He was wanted on a charge of aggravated endangering by fire.

The June 14 fire damaged both the dumpster and a portion of the building at 300 Main Ave. Damage was estimated at $5,000.