Sex abuse claims against ex-Fargo bishop credible, Sullivan Middle School renamed

FARGO (KVRR) – The Diocese of Fargo says an investigation has found that sexual misconduct allegations against former Bishop James Sullivan have been deemed credible.

The investigation was conducted by the Diocese of Lansing, Michigan. The allegation involves victims who were minors and took place several decades ago when Sullivan was a priest in Lansing.

There have been no allegations made against Sullivan during his time as Bishop of Fargo or after his retirement.

Sullivan was Bishop of the Fargo Diocese from 1985 to 2002. He died in 2006.

“I am saddened by the reports concerning Bishop Sullivan, and I am sure the faithful of the Diocese of Fargo share in my disappointment” Diocese of Fargo Bishop John Folda said. “I ask that we join in prayers for healing and continue in our resolve and efforts to protect those whom we serve.”

Sullivan Middle School, part of the St. John Paul II Catholic Schools network, has been renamed Sacred Heart Middle School.

The Diocese of Lansing and Diocese of Fargo have each added Sullivan’s name to a list of clergy with credible accusations of sexual misconduct with a minor.