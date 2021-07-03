Drekker Brewing Company’s Tours Now Available

Each tour is customized differently depending on what the group wants to see or learn at the brewery.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Drekker Brewing Company is restarting its tours around the facility.

All tours were canceled last year due to the pandemic.

With guidelines being lifted here in the state, operations are now back up and running with the first tour selling out to 31 customers. Tours are on the first Saturday of every month.

“It’s been good. People have been responding well. It feels good to have the place pretty full again. It feels nice. It’s weird walking in for a year when the place was an empty shell, so it’s nice to see smiling faces and happy people walking around the building again,” Co-Founder & Head Brewer of Drekker Brewing Company Darin Montplaisir said.

Montplaisir says they try to keep each group to no more than 30 people.

He also says you can book the tours online by clicking here.