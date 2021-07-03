Lance On Rapport With Garoppolo So Far: “One Of The Best People I’ve Been Around”

The former Bison is expected to backup the veteran QB to start the season

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – After Trey Lance was drafted 3rd overall by the 49ers, (the second highest drafted QB in Bison history behind Carson Wentz in 2016) the Marshall, Minn native said that he didn’t know the organization had him in mind until after his name was called. He’s just the second from NDSU taken by San Francisco with Bob Erickson being the other back in 1973. At Wentz AO1 charity softball game last weekend, the FCS All-American mentioned how veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo has helped him through summer workouts.

“Yea, it’s been awesome,” Lance said. “He’s a great guy. I mean, one of the best people I’ve been around and I’ve been fortunate to be around some, I think, really really great people, guys that are going to play today and guys still in that locker room right now. Jimmy is just like it and that organization is the same exact way. So I just feel very blessed and fortunate to be where I am and be able to be a part of something like this. I’ve heard from other guys’ experiences and how we handled OTAs and things like that, our coaching staff and everyone that runs that organization does it at a really high level.”

Lance is expected to sit behind Garoppolo to start to the season. The 49ers open up the year at Detroit on September 12.