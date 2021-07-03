Last Chalk Fest of the Season

On this sunny day, Broadway Square is hosting its last chalk fest of the season. The theme is outer space.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Broadway Square is ending its Chalk Fest for the season.

“We’ve been planning a lot of fun stuff for the summer and I like chalk fest,” Event Attendee Ilyia Hanson said.

The theme is outer space.

“Kids are allowed to be creative and expressive and draw on the property which is not always allowed. We just really encourage that,” Broadway Square Event Coordinator Carissa Aanenson said.

There’s music There are kid tattoos from the Fargo Moorhead Community Theater and artists are co-hosting the event.

“We’re just here to get people inspired and motivated and pick up chalk and play like their little kids. If you’re thinking of trying a creative medium just give it a shot. Like we’re not all great at it at first, but keep trying,” Chalk Fest Co-Host Ashley Rieck said.

How do you think kids are going to react to this chalk fest today?

“Well, I think they’re going to have a lot of fun getting their hands dirty with chalk. Whenever I start chalking it kind of ends up everywhere,” Chalk Fest Co-Host Emily Brooks said.

That’s exactly what ended up happening. Children and adults drew chalk drawings all over the grounds of Broadway Square. There are spaceships, planets, and animals.

“This is redtail. A character of mine based on a book series called Warrior Cats,” Event Attendee Leighton Jenson said.

What emotions does art bring to you?

Jenson says “Creativity and happiness because I like to see how people express their feelings with art.”

Event attendees say they had a great time.

Sandra Hanson says “I think they did a great thing with Broadway Square and I’m so excited and happy they did it. What a wonderful thing to clean up downtown.”

“I was surprised that everybody could draw because I thought it was only the artist, but now it’s better than everyone could draw, it’s better for the community,” Isla Jones said.

Event hosts encourage everyone to purchase chalk and still try it out if you missed the event.

