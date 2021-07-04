Celebrating Veterans on Fourth of July

The Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church hosting its first Fourth of July celebration in honor of veterans.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Last year this time things were a bit different with the beginning of the pandemic, but people are out and about celebrating the holiday.

“As the Fourth of July for me as a veteran is all about optimism and happiness and the future of this country for us as the community, for the state, for Fargo, and Veterans,” North Dakota Army National Guard Veteran Brandon Erickson said.

“We just thought let’s try it because we’re sick and tired of the COVID thing and let’s get out and have some fun,” Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church Member Steve Lunde said.

Veterans and families coming out on this sunny day. Many flocked over to the slushie truck. Others explored the different vendors.

The color guard made an appearance. Along with the FM Legion Riders and the American Veterans group. Both Governor Doug Burgrum and Senator John Hoeven sent their best wishes. State Director Jessica Lee says Hoeven believes veterans make the country great.

“North Dakota has a rich tradition of military service and many of you have played a key role in defending and preserving the liberties and freedoms that we all enjoyed today. We owe you and your families a debt of gratitude and endless thanks for your efforts,” Lee said.

Some of the other speakers include a Moorhead Police officer and a North Dakota National Guard Veteran. One of the speakers says all veterans share the same love they have for the country.

“As Brandon said everyone has a story, but one thing they all have in common is that they are willing to raise their right hand and swear to protect and defend the constitution of the United States up to and including the cost of their own life,” ND National Guard Adjutant General Alan Dohrmann said.