UPDATE: Investigation Leads To Shots Fired, An Arrest and MN BCA Coming to Investigate

MOORHEAD, Minn. — (UPDATE 8:00 pm) — A suspect is in custody after shots were fired in Moorhead.

A police spokesman tells KVRR News that an officer was investigating a suspicious person in the 2500 block of 4th Avenue North around 3 Sunday afternoon when a foot chase started and shots were fired.

A witness in the area tells us the shots came from the officer.

The spokesman says no one was hurt.

Minnesota BCA will investigate the officer-involved shooting while Clay County Sheriff’s office will handle the criminal investigation.

A police spokesman did not identify the officer or suspect involved.

We are told that no other details will be released this weekend.

****ORIGINAL STORY BELOW***

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Police in Moorhead have a part of a neighborhood blocked off to investigate a report of shots fired.

Red River Regional Dispatch could only confirm that police are on scene in the 2500 block of 4th Avenue North.

The call came in around 3 Sunday afternoon.

