Victim in Massive Vehicle Pileup Friday Near Grand Forks Identified
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The name of a man killed when a semi crashed through a line of stopped vehicles at the intersection of Highway 2 and Airport Road in Grand Forks is identified.
He is 61-year-old Eric Jayne of Des Moines, Iowa.
The highway patrol says 54-year-old Steven Piechowski of Felton, Minnesota was behind the wheel of the semi and injured.
Those in six other vehicles either had non-life threatening injuries or were uninjured.
The crash happened in a construction zone around 7:30 Friday morning.
Highway 2 was closed for six hours.