Victim in Massive Vehicle Pileup Friday Near Grand Forks Identified

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The name of a man killed when a semi crashed through a line of stopped vehicles at the intersection of Highway 2 and Airport Road in Grand Forks is identified.

He is 61-year-old Eric Jayne of Des Moines, Iowa.

The highway patrol says 54-year-old Steven Piechowski of Felton, Minnesota was behind the wheel of the semi and injured.

Those in six other vehicles either had non-life threatening injuries or were uninjured.

The crash happened in a construction zone around 7:30 Friday morning.

Highway 2 was closed for six hours.