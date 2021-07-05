Fireworks keep Fargo Police & Fire busy overnight

Fargo, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) – Fireworks calls have kept the Fargo Fire and Police Departments busy on the 4th of July.

Firefighters responded to 15 fires. At least 12 of the fires were fireworks-related. Two fires were grass fires; three fires were dumpster fires; one was a wood chip fire; and, nine were structure fires.

The one fire that caused significant damage gutted a garage in a row of apartment garages at 3160 33rd St. S. There was smoke damage in garages attached to the one that burned.

The fire department also responded to a firework-related medical. A person lost their thumb and finger when a firework exploded in their hand.

Fargo police officers responded to more than 80 fireworks complaints. Fireworks use is illegal in the city of Fargo and the fire problem is compounded this year by dry weather.