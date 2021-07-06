Man Who Robbed Moorhead Bank Sentenced To Five 1/2 Years in Prison

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A West Virginia man is sentenced to more than 5 1/2 years in prison for robbing a Gate City Bank branch in Moorhead in 2019.

53-year-old Robert Evans handed the teller a note stating he had a gun and did not want “bait” while reaching for his back waistline.

The teller gave him nearly $4,000 and he fled on foot.

Evans also admitted to robbing a bank in Niagara Falls, New York earlier the same year.

He was ordered to pay restitution to both banks totaling nearly $4700.

The judge gave him a total of 70 months in prison.