Pollution Control Commissioner Forced Out By Minnesota Senate

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Pollution Control Commissioner Laura Bishop resigns after being notified from Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka that the Republican-led Senate refuses to confirm her appointment.

Deputy Commissioner Peter Tester will serve as the agency’s temporary commissioner.

Republicans scheduled confirmation votes on four of Gov. Tim Walz’ commissioners over two days this week before they end the special session.

The House doesn’t take any action on appointments and has already adjourned.

The Senate has confirmed just four of Walz’ 24 commissioners more than two years into his term.

“If there are times where a commissioner is not confirmed it only is because they are not doing their job, they are not performing for the state of Minnesota like we think they should,” said Sen. Gazelka.

“That happened to two commissioners and the commissioners that replaced them are doing a much better job.” >

Walz in a statement says he’s disappointed in Senate Republicans “for using taxpayer dollars to play partisan games” and for refusing “to acknowledge the science of climate change.”