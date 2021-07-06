Woman arrested for leaving child in car near Minot business

MINOT, N.D. – Minot police say a woman has been arrested for leaving a 1-year-old child unattended in a vehicle and then leaving the scene when officers arrived.

The incident happened Monday evening outside a Minot business. Police say the child had been alone for 30 minutes in a vehicle that was running but unlocked.

Police say the registered owner of the vehicle lied to officers about her identity and left the area. The suspect returned to the scene about 90 minutes later and was arrested for child neglect, false information and previous warrants.

The child is in the custody of relatives.