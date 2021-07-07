Gunshots reported in south Moorhead, police searching for suspect

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Police are looking for a man involved in a shooting incident Wednesday morning in south Moorhead.

No one was hurt. Police say at approximately 4:30 am, they responded to the 400 block of 7th Street South.

The victim told police that they were letting their dog out when they were approached by a man requesting to come into the house. The victim told the person “no” and went inside. A short time later, the glass broke in a front window. At the same time, another call came in for gunshots in the same area.

Officers located handgun ammunition casing and found suspected bullet holes in the house. The victim did not know the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 5’6” and 6’ tall, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood up.

Police are asking residents and businesses in the area to check their surveillance equipment for images of the suspect.