MN BCA Identifies Officer And Suspect in Officer-Involved Shooting in Moorhead

Officer Andrew Werk / Moorhead Police Department

1/1 Isiah Hopkins / Moorhead

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota BCA identifies the officer and suspect in an officer-involved shooting on the 4th of July in Moorhead.

They are investigating Officer Andrew Werk’s use of force for firing his gun while on a foot chase with 23-year old Isiah Hopkins of Moorhead.

Hopkins remains in the Clay County Jail on an unrelated warrant.

The BCA says Werk remains on standard administrative leave.

No one was hit by gunfire during the incident.

It started as a suspicious person investigation Sunday afternoon around 3 in the 2500 block of 4th Avenue North.

That is when authorities say Hopkins fled on foot and Officer Werk gave chase.

Portions of the incident were captured on body and dash camera video.

Once its investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings to the Clay County Attorney’s Office for review.