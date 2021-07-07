Teen who recorded Floyd’s arrest loses uncle in police crash

MINNEAPOLIS – The teenager who recorded the last moments of George Floyd’s life in a video that helped launch a global movement says her uncle has died in a crash involving a Minneapolis police car.

Darnella Frazier said in a Facebook post that Leneal Lamont Frazier died early Tuesday after his vehicle was struck by the squad car that police said was being used to chase another driver linked to several robberies.

Frazier was not involved in the pursuit. She questioned why police were involved in a high-speed chase on a residential road.

A police spokesman says the fleeing suspect still is at large.