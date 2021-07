Update: Man arrested after stabbing at Fargo hotel

FARGO (KVRR) – A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at a Fargo hotel.

Police say 75 year-old James D. Bogart was arrested for aggravated domestic assault.

Officers were called shortly before noon Wednesday to the Wingate Hotel at 4429 19th Ave. S. Police said a woman in the lobby had been stabbed multiple times. She was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.