Fargo Navy Week To Return For The First Time In Three Years

FARGO, N.D. — Navy Week is returning to Fargo for the first time in three years.

The event was last held in Fargo in 2018.

Navy Week brings sailors from across the fleet to the area to showcase the importance of the Navy.

It is being held July 19-25 in conjunction with the Fargo AirSho featuring the Blue Angeles.

Sailors will visit Boys and Girls Clubs, YMCA facilities, Sanford Health Center, and the VA Health Center and participate in a number of community events.

Fargo Navy Week is one of only 13 Navy Weeks in 2021.