Lemonade stand helps kids get school supplies

Proceeds will go towards purchasing school supplies for students in need.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –Kids at a lemonade stand are giving back to the community with proceeds going towards helping students in need.

A community project running on its ninth year has children at Wiggles N’ Giggles Childcare partnering up with United Way of Cass-Clay to serve ice cold lemonade all while learning valuable life lessons.

“It’s a wonderful learning opportunity about budgeting, planning and marketing and community. It’s just a wonderful thing that they’re doing but it’s also a great life lesson for all of the kids that go to the childcare center,” Kristina Hein Landin with United Way of Cass-Clay said.

Serving up two different kinds of lemonade and homemade treats at just 50 cents each, any sale or donation is appreciated.

“Just $20 will help equip one student, so you think about the dollars that we’re raising here today and what that means for kids in our community. It has been incredible to see the community step forward and support this lemonade stand. Last year they raised over $3,000 and so the more money they raise the more that they can buy school supplies for kids in need so that’s really exciting for the kids to be able to raise those dollars and then go shopping and hand pick those supplies for sometimes a classmate who might be in need of them,” said Landin.

Kids working the stand have dedicated a lot of time to ensure a successful event.

“It’s inspiring to me to see how much work they’ve put into this lemonade stand. They hand make the posters, do all the advertising and they are so passionate about helping kids,” Landin said.

“It’s very rewarding to raise all this money and go out and buy school supplies for all the kids who need it,” Lemonade stand worker, Emma said.

Landin says the goal is to help as many students in need as possible to get all kids in the community the chance for an enjoyable learning experience.

“Our goal is to help 6,000 kids this year to go to school feeling confident and excited about learning and thanks to these kids I think that we are going to get there,” said Landin.

If you missed the event, you can still help donate supplies to United Way through July 23rd.