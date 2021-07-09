National firefighter competition under way in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – Firefighters from around the nation are in Bismarck Friday and Saturday for the 30th anniversary National Tour of the Firefighter Combat Challenge.

Participants in the challenge race against an opponent, simulating the physical demands of firefighting. As part of the event, firefighters have to run up a tower that simulates five floors of stairs.

Organizers say the competition gives the general public an opportunity to see what firefighters really have to go through to do their jobs.

Competition runs through Saturday at the Bismarck Events Center.