Local group hosts car show to raise drug addiction awareness

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Twisted Royalty hosted its second annual Addiction Awareness Show at the Fargo Air Museum.

It’s all in an effort to raise money for anyone struggling with drug addictions. All proceeds from the event will go directly to Recovery Works LLC. That includes all riffles, merchandise, and ticket sales that will go towards fighting addiction. Twisted Royalty says there have been about 80 cars at the show.

The president says one of the club members wanted to dedicate this show to addiction awareness.

“The Addiction Awareness Show came to me when a club member asked us to do something for addiction. As that is something he has struggled with his whole life. We thought the best way to give back would be to find a local charity like Recovery Works LLC, which does recovery work and sober living here in Fargo,” Twisted Royalty ND President Alex Wieland said.

Wieland says the club has not decided on next year’s event.

You can find all the latest updates by following their Facebook page by clicking here.